Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

