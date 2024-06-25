Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $222.90 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $231.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

