Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

ALNY traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.61. 515,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,441. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $231.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.