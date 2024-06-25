Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Up 1.6%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 18,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRTS

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of $152.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 245,123 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.