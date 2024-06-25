Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.67.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOG opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.