Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Head to Head Analysis

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altex Industries and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altex Industries presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 23,729.79%. Given Altex Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altex Industries and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 88.91 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

Trillion Energy International beats Altex Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Trillion Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.