Altimmune Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 15,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,714 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune Trading Up 11.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 1,282.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,219 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $506.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

