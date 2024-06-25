Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

