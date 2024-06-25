Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 788,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $142,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 171,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.