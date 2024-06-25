American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Boosted by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $9,356,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.