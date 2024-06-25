American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Shares of AHR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.34.
Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT
In related news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Analyst Ratings Changes
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
