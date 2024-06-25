American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.30 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Equities analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

