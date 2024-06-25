American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,742. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.33. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.