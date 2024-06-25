Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.55

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.55 and traded as high as $68.40. Amphenol shares last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 6,489,972 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

