Analysts Issue Forecasts for Empire’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

