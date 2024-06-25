Analysts Issue Forecasts for Empire’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.
Empire Increases Dividend
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.