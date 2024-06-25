Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) PT at C$53.56

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.

Get Altus Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.57. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 180.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.