Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $215.37

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.37.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 126.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 272,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 152,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average is $172.00. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.