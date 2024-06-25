Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $21.54

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.54.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.65 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

