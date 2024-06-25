Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $4.60

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Big Lots Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BIG opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

