Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $84.93

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNC opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Centene by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 580,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 326,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 526.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

