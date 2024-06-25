Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $250,714,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 104,032.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,188,000 after buying an additional 10,933,789 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.