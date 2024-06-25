Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $185.75

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

