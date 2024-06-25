Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $17.61

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.61.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

