Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $11.75

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

