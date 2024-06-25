Analysts Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) PT at $35.75

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.