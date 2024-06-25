Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $72.00

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.75, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.