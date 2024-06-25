Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $76.39

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.39.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 390.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Shopify by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.