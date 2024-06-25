Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $153.43

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.43.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Middleby by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Middleby by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.