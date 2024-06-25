Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $254.17

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.17.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $277.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

