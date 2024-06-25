Analysts Set Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Target Price at $35.00

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Get Viking alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Viking Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Viking stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Viking has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viking will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

(Get Free Report

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.