Analysts Set Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Price Target at $19.75

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Zura Bio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Equities research analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

