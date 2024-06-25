Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $2.46 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,556 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $554.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

