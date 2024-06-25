APA Group (ASX:APA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27.

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

