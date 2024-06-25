Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.35-4.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

