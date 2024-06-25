Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Digital traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 1,119,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,948,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $834.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

