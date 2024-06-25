Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.14 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

