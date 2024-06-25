Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aramark traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 139,693 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,506 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after buying an additional 923,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after buying an additional 681,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,758,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,719,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

