ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.09

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.09 and traded as high as C$24.86. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$24.85, with a volume of 2,572,971 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.85.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$662,473.81. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

