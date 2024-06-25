Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

