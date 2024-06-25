Ardor Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Ardor has a market cap of $66.54 million and $12.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

