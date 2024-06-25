argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $535.00 at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $522.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.42.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $440.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.49. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $17,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

