argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $485.00 to $500.00. The stock had previously closed at $394.47, but opened at $439.99. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenx shares last traded at $431.68, with a volume of 185,691 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

