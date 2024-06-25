argenx’s (ARGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $607.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $535.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.42.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $440.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.49. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

