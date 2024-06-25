Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

ASH opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,797,000 after buying an additional 363,328 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at $22,880,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,673,000 after acquiring an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ashland by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

