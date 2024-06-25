ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.61). Research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASLN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read More

