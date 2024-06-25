Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Tudor Pickering

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AESI. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,243.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $1,150,486.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,988 over the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.