Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $152.34 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.