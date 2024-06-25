Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.