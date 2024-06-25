ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $63.24 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.24 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,430,671.49862316 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.45893942 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,175,958.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

