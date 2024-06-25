Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 410 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 54.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.21. 272,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.33. The company has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

